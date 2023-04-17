It's about money

Ho-hum. Yet another turf battle between competing Medical Industrial Complex entities in the Triad: Atrium Health and Cone Health (Journal, April 10). Now a push to capture more of the Greensboro market.

This has nothing to do with being "complementary and supplementary to Moses Cone" as declared by Baptist. Like far and away, most previous iterations of the very same turf war scenario across America, this one will offer nothing to downstream patient benefit, quality, cost or otherwise despite the same, stale righteous-sounding declarations.

Again, this is all about the American Medical Industrial Complex and its insatiable appetite for ever-increasing insurance-covered lives, margin and profits. It has absolutely nothing to do with "patient care."

Let’s be real. Let’s be honest.

Every time this happens in the Triad region, or elsewhere, it is about the money. More and more money.

Here we go again.

Stewart Cooper M.D., retired

Winston-Salem