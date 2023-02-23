Where are the 1,000?

At the beginning of the school year an article in the Journal talked about the missing 1,000 students. They were enrolled in school during the last school year but are not there now. So where are they now? Does anyone care?

I’m guessing some of them are home playing video games, caring for younger children in the family, in a gang, or moved out of the school district.

We can do better for our kids. They deserve the best we can give them. Our school personnel do too. So who is looking for our kids?

The Rev. Beverly Gaska

Winston-Salem