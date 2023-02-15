I don't get it

I don't get it. Donny Lambeth (whom I appreciate for pushing Medicaid expansion) and Jon Hardister are pushing a bill (House Bill 98) for no COVID vaccine mandates. Are they saying personal choice overrides the common welfare; individualism is more important than the common good?

I think we are past COVID being a pandemic and are in the endemic phase thanks to the vaccine and growing herd immunity. But more than 1 million of our fellow citizens died because of COVID and many of these didn't have to die but who did because of misinformation about vaccines and masks.

I am against such a bill because of what it sets up the next time we have a pandemic and people object to taking a lifesaving vaccine. Does their desire for personal choice become more important than the health and welfare of the community? And how can Republicans who argue for personal choice on this issue be against personal choice when it comes to abortion?

Abortion isn't about the common welfare but as my church (UMC) puts it, the tragic choice of life with life that I believe should be decided by the mother and father in consultation with their doctors and spiritual advisors and not the government.

I just don't get it. What does it mean to love your neighbor here?

The Rev. Duke Ison

Winston-Salem