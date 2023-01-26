wlet Tim McGuire 1/17

Is this fair?
Underperforming public schools get more tax dollars. Underperforming private schools go out of business.
Tim McGuire
Clemmons
HanesBrands Inc. said Monday it has cut an unspecified number of local job in response to current financial and sales challenges.
The former Miami Café site at 712 Brookstown Ave. has been sold for $515,000 to a Winston-Salem group, according to a Forsyth County Register …
A Winston-Salem woman who authorities said crashed into another vehicle on a Davidson County highway, killing a woman and her two children, ha…
A man was shot and killed Friday night in the drive-thru lane of a Popeyes restaurant in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
A 74-year-old Winston-Salem man has been charged with fatally shooting a 30-year-old man and wounding a 22-year-old woman inside Burke Street …
Rural Hall Town Manager Misty Meadows resigned Wednesday night after the town council held a five-hour closed-door session.
Q: Is there any truth to the cat litter in school bathrooms? I’ve heard this and find it hard to believe. — N.H.
A Winston-Salem woman was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the stabbing death of a man earlier the same day, authorities said.
A chain reaction crash on N.C. 67 in October that involved a animal-services officer employed by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has caused financial and emotional hardship for victims. A settlement policy approved by the county might help but details are still being worked out.
The N.C. Highway Patrol said in a report that a Winston-Salem woman was driving at least 35 miles over the speed limit and had a blood alcohol…
