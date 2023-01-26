wlet Tim Miles 1/27

Gun violence questions

Here are questions I have about gun violence in America ("New year sees wave of mass killings," Jan. 25):

What do you say about a nation that makes it easier to buy a gun than to vote or to adopt a dog?

Are you aware that there are probably more assault-style weapons (an estimated 20 million) in private hands than there are in the U.S. military?

Do you know that guns have killed more people in our country through homicides, suicides and accidental shootings (1.5 million) since the late 1970s than in all the wars we have fought going back to the American Revolution (1.4 million)?

Why are my and your right to live in safety and without fear not as important as the right to allow anyone, even the most deranged and criminal, to bear arms?

Why do our people take to the streets in tens of thousands to protest abortion or support the right of women to make a choice about what happens to their bodies, but all we can do when our loved ones and neighbors, especially children, are gunned down in places of worship, malls, grocery stores, schools, and concerts and movie theaters is to offer our tears and prayers?

Are you not as outraged and angry as I am by the latest round of mass shootings and the deafening silence of many of our elected officials?

Just asking!

Tim Miles

Mount Airy