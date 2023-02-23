Abetting Putin

It's not a pretty situation in the Russia I once thought had a chance at establishing a democracy after the fall of the Soviet Union. Hundreds of thousands of their "best and brightest" are fleeing to other nations with the rest being used as cannon fodder and persecuted if they speak out.

Putin is Stalin's true heir, given his massive ego, cruelty, paranoia and mission to restore the global preeminence and territory he feels his predecessors lost.

The pro-Russian caucus in the GOP is aiding and abetting him. They have made it abundantly clear that they won't mind if Putin gobbles up Eastern Europe as well, his next step if he manages to obliterate Ukraine over the next few years.

The Ukrainians are a brave and determined people who love their country and are suffering terribly at the hands of the Russian hordes. That's why we need to continue to support them and oppose any Republicans who stand in the way.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy