Do you care?

Gun violence has become the leading killer of our children. We learned last Monday (March 27) that there was another mass shooting in Nashville that took the lives of three kids. That brings the total number of schoolchildren slain to 59 in less than three months this year.

Americans have a toxic addiction to guns. Assault weapons, in particular, are often the choice of those engaged in mass shootings. There are more than 20 million AR-15-style rifles in circulation in our country today, more than twice the number when the Assault Weapons Ban expired 18 years ago. U.S. manufacturers have found them to be a lucrative business, raking in $1 billion in sales over the past decade. They give out millions of dollars in campaign funds each year to protect their interests.

We have people in our society who believe everyone should have the right to own a gun and are hostile to a majority of Americans who want to live without fear and favor enacting more stringent national gun laws, including a new assault weapons ban. We also have politicians who in the face of mass shootings shamelessly wear lapel pins in the shape of an assault weapon and authorize campaign ads that feature them proudly carrying around a shotgun or a rifle to show how tough they are.

If we want the carnage to stop, we have to start choosing the well-being of our children over America’s love affair with guns. Do you care enough to act or will you remain indifferent?

Tim Miles

Mount Airy