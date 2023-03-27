This is the recipe for education championed by the GOP: “dumb down” courses so that scientific discoveries such as evolution and critical thought are replaced by special creation and conspiracy theories; mandate the “pablumization” of American history so no one is offended by or can learn from what actually happened in our past (e.g., slavery, Jim Crow laws and Ku Klux Klan lynchings, genocidal violence against Native Americans, vigilante attacks against organized labor, discrimination against immigrants by the Know Nothings, and McCarthyism); and ban any books that White Supremacists and Christian zealots deem inappropriate for students because these works will corrupt their minds and might stimulate reasoning and maybe even compassion for and understanding of others. Republicans have already generated at least 64 state laws with the intent of reshaping what students can learn and do, the effects of which are to "brainwash" them.
Thanks to these assaults on education by right-wing activists our children will know even less about our nation’s true history and our diverse heritages and understand less about all of the rights protected in our Constitution and the democratic values we are supposed to revere. They will also be less prepared for living in the real world and carrying out their responsibilities as citizens.
What parents should be worried about are that our schools are no longer safe, that we have students who are bullied, addicted to drugs and suicidal and desperately need help, and that our kids remain well behind their peers in other developed countries in math and sciences.
Tim Miles
Winston-Salem