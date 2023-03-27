This is the recipe for education championed by the GOP: “dumb down” courses so that scientific discoveries such as evolution and critical thought are replaced by special creation and conspiracy theories; mandate the “pablumization” of American history so no one is offended by or can learn from what actually happened in our past (e.g., slavery, Jim Crow laws and Ku Klux Klan lynchings, genocidal violence against Native Americans, vigilante attacks against organized labor, discrimination against immigrants by the Know Nothings, and McCarthyism); and ban any books that White Supremacists and Christian zealots deem inappropriate for students because these works will corrupt their minds and might stimulate reasoning and maybe even compassion for and understanding of others. Republicans have already generated at least 64 state laws with the intent of reshaping what students can learn and do, the effects of which are to "brainwash" them.