Sensible gun laws
More stringent national gun control laws are needed because many states have either passed weak measures or none at all while some have shown themselves incapable of adequately enforcing even the stronger ones.
These laws should contain:
- Require that anyone must be 21 or older to buy a handgun and ammunition online or through a manufacturer, gun dealer, gun show and private sale.
- Require first-time purchasers of firearms from gun dealers and at gun shows to obtain a license, be fingerprinted, undergo a background check and explain why he or she wants a gun. In addition, require gun-safety training, including secure storage of weapons, before issuing a permit or license.
- Enact waiting periods and limits on how many firearms can be purchased at one time and each year;
- Pass a national red flag law to keep firearms away from people who are under 21 or who have a record of violent misdemeanors, alcohol abuse, domestic violence or may be a threat to themselves or others.
- Ban assault weapons, large-capacity magazines, bump stocks, hollow-point bullets, untraceable ghost guns and firearms made by 3-D printers.
- Impose hefty taxes on ammunition and firearm sales to pay for the costs of gun violence to our society and for efforts to prevent gun violence.
- Impose substantial duties on imports of firearms and ammunition to ensure that foreign gun manufacturers also help pay for these costs.
- Allow victims’ families to sue assault weapons manufacturers and gun dealers for malfeasance and negligence.
Americans should demand these sensible gun laws and vote against those who oppose them.
Tim Miles
Mount Airy