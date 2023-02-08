Lord, why?

Simply why is George Santos on the floor of Congress? And why is he so pompous about it?

He’s taken seriously by no one; called a “sick puppy” by Mitt Romney… and a piñata for every night show host and SNL.

We’ve had terrible politicians in power before (some are still there) but Lord ... have mercy on us please.

He doesn’t represent my district, but he represents my country, and his very presence on the House floor makes my skin crawl. The ethics probe being conducted doesn’t have to look too far down the well to see he’s poisoned it.

Troy Chavez

Winston-Salem