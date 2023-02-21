The whole person

The writer of "UNC med school should value patients over politics" (column, Feb. 17) misses the point of teaching social determinants of health (promoted by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). It is not training doctors to care for groups instead of individuals. It is training doctors to care for the whole person, including how that person's health has been affected by groups — social, economic and environmental policies impacted by a long history of racial bias. Racism is a public health issue.