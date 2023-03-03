Time warp (again)

It's that time again. Gnashing of teeth, rending of garments, moaning and groaning. Crying and complaining. Yes, you all know what I mean- Time change....

All the facts and figures are in. Absolutely nobody likes it. Yet, for some reason we all just sit by and

gripe and moan for a week.

Yet- our world famous government happened to agree with a unanimous vote on Senate bill S.623 "The Sunshine Protection Act".

March 15 2022.

It was passed from the Senate to the House a day later.

And there it was declared dead on Jan. 3, 2023.

If our revered world class government can't agree on one tiny little thing that 100% civilian population wants then we are in serious trouble.

And- we will moan and groan and complain in a couple of weeks and listen to the reports of how bad the time change is.

Be happy! You don't have to worry about it again until November!

Wendell Burton

Advance