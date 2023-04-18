Lost voices

The American people have lost their voice to a new branch of government. We are only supposed to have these three: legislative, executive and judicial.

But the most powerful branch is dark money PACs and handouts from lobbyists. They have taken the voice of the American people out of the equation.

Can't the people sue to the highest courts to remove this obvious buying of our politicians? Or has even our judicial branch been corrupted?

The people have unanimously made their wishes known on so many issues. Our elected officials have just ignored these mandates because they are being paid by outside entities.

We want sensible gun control to protect ourselves without having to buy guns and strap them on our hips, Wild West style. More guns are a terrible answer.

As I see it the answer to guns and so many of our social dilemmas is to stop the blatant corruption of our greedy politicians.

The only way to get gun control is to get control of the lobbyists who have control of our elected officials.

William Coats

Clemmons