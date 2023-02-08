A leaf solution

One potential solution to the "autumn leaf" problem (editorial, "Autumn leaves linger," Feb. 8) is to consider using existing small businesses as subcontractors to the city.

Many smaller companies have the equipment needed, as well as the labor and a seasonal slowdown, so they could be used to supplement city crews.

The city still would receive the "tipping fee" for leaf disposal and the job would get done in a timely manner, thus making our streets passable again while supporting small local businesses.

Perhaps a win-win for everybody.

William Thomas Larmore

Winston-Salem