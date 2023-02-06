Excuses and disrespect

I was a resident of Kernersville until about one month ago. I applied for Emergency Rental Assistance funds in 2021 and was provided a grant that helped me maintain my apartment in 2021. I am currently unable to work snd I am applying for Social Security disability assistance benefits. I was told to reapply for assistance for 2022. Since then the Forsyth County Department of Social Services s has repeatedly given me excuses and has not provided me with any help presently.

The last excuse that has been repeated to me is that no one has been assigned to assist with my case. I am disabled and have not worked since May of 2021. I feel really disrespected and hurt because of the way I have been treated. These federal funds were intended for low-income people such as myself.