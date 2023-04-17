RiverRun?

I always look forward to my Sunday paper. It's thicker and with a bit more news I haven't already read online. Thinking of the enjoyment and excitement the RiverRun International Film Festival brings to me and our community, I flip to the Arts section (April 16), where I discover not even a mention of RiverRun, which is in full swing, or any other arts event in our city. Yes, you included a RiverRun insert last week and I picked out my films and got my tix, but come on, folks, either this is a local paper or it's not. And we've been verging on not for too long. It takes more than reporting on local commercial real estate purchases to make a local paper.