Woman learns to cope after machete attack

Life for Norris is now different. She has to have help with everyday tasks, everything from getting dressed to doing household chores.

"Everything that I could do with two hands, I'm no longer able to do," she said.

She said there are days when she just cries.

"I have to have help with putting on my clothes, preparing my meals. Just day-to-day tasks require help and takes more time to do," she said.

Her days are filled with doctor's appointments. She said she does not get out to do the things she once did and is afraid to leave her home.

"I just don't want to go out anymore," she said. "It's just something that will not allow me to leave home."

In bed, she said, she wakes up in cold sweats and panic attacks.

"Before this attack, I had a fulfilling life," she said. "I could do my own hair and other people's hair. Now I rely on someone to do my hair."

Although she is not seeing a counselor, she said that she needs one to help her cope.

Before the attack, Norris said, she saw no signs that Tyndall would do anything to harm her.