Woman stabbed, injured on East 17th Street, Winston-Salem Police say

A woman was stabbed Sunday night in the 1200 block of East 17th Street, Winston-Salem Police said.

Ladeja Hackett, 22, exited a residence with her daughter to enter a friend’s vehicle, police said. A male subject, known by the victim, emerged from behind a nearby building and stabbed the victim in the head and shoulder area, police said. Hackett entered her friend’s vehicle to escape. While driving away, the suspect rammed the vehicle occupied by Hackett, her daughter and friend.

The victim’s injuries are not life threatening and the other occupants of the vehicle were not injured during the collision.

This remains an active, ongoing investigation, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.