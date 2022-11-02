 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman who died in Stokes County Jail identified.

A female inmate who died in the Stokes County Jail on Monday has been identified. 

The woman, Julie C. Nuttall, 41, of Tobaccoville, was found unresponsive in her cell by detention officers making rounds, the Stokes County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. 

Nuttall was treated by jail staff and emergency medical services before being pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said. 

Nuttall was being held on several drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Her bond was set at $3,000.

