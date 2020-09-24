Randy Wooden: At 60… and a look back

Happy birthday to me! Today I turn 60. Wait. How’d that happen? Wasn’t it just yesterday I played on Remco’s Little League team … graduated from high school, then college … married … started a family, etc.?

A number of my friends and family never made it to 60. I feel blessed to have experienced the highs and lows 60 years afforded me.

Today’s topic? A glimpse at parts of my journey and the hope that it might somehow help or inspire someone. Fair warning — you may want to have a Kleenex handy.

I’d gotten good grades in high school. And while I didn’t set the world on fire with my college GPA, I graduated in four years … in 1982, during a pretty severe recession.

Until then, all my life had been structured. I knew what classes I had to take, what to study, when to show up for practices and games, etc. Upon graduation, for the first time in my life, that structure was gone. Add to it that I was a media major without the initial career path of a science major, for example.