Wooden: Is your resume ready for 2023?

If a job search is part of your 2023 plan, be sure you’re doing all you can to make your resume stand out.

Today, I’ll share a checklist of common mistakes to avoid and tips for items to include, especially if you haven’t had to submit a resume in a long time.

First, resumes are rather subjective documents. We all have our preferences about length, bullets/no bullets, specific content, font styles, and other elements. Just be sure you’re being truthful about what you’re claiming as experience, skills, and education.

Your goal is to hook the reader into wanting to interview you.

Objective: Employers are focused on what they need, not what you want. Instead of a boilerplate objective statement (“A challenging position in an industry-leading company where I can grow with the organization…”), draw their attention to the value you bring.

I like a brief opening paragraph, maybe two to five lines, containing enough functions, processes, acronyms, or keywords to let them know you’re a strong candidate for the position.

Keywords and accomplishments: Employers not only want to know you’ve been exposed to the work they need, but they also want to know whether you’re good at it.

Too often, I see resumes listing only job duties. That suffices for the “I’ve done this work before” component, but not the second part — are you good at it? Face it, you’re not the only applicant who’s done the work.

Here’s where you’ll cite your accomplishments beginning with an action verb such as led, created, developed, streamlined, reduced, saved, implemented, etc. Follow that by quantifying the results of the accomplishment with dollar amounts increased or saved, number of people, number of units, square footage, etc.

Even soft skills such as problem-solving or teamwork can be included in your accomplishments. Just don’t simply list them without tying them to an accomplishment — that would be making an unsubstantiated claim.

Is a resume a one-size-fits-all? In most cases, no. The exception is if you’ve spent your entire career in the same industry and same job role and you’re applying for the same role with a competitor.

Most of us have changed industries or job roles over the years. Or, we’re looking at a change of industry or job function now. For most people, using the same standard chronological resume for every job opening is not the best bet.

Customization is perhaps the single biggest change in resume practices from when I began my career in the 1980s. We’d take our resume to a print shop to get copies on nice paper with matching envelopes and blank sheets for cover letters.

Computers now allow us to customize each resume we send. Employers expect it, so take the time to tailor your resume to the specific skills and requirements listed in the job opening. Failing to do so shows laziness on your part and, frankly, could result in your getting passed over for a job you probably could perform.

Length: One or two pages should be fine. An applicant tracking system doesn’t care how long your resume is. An actual person tasked with reading it does care, so avoid going to a third page. If you can’t distill your relevant information and accomplishments into two pages, ask for help from hiring officials or those in human resources. Or, contact me at my address below. I’m always happy to help you!

Think about resume length like this — if employers must get to the second page to see whether you’re worth their time, you lose. They’ll never make it that far if your first page doesn’t pique their interest.

Aesthetics: Content is huge, but if your resume isn’t inviting to the reader’s eye, you may miss out on landing the interview.

Avoiding typos is a given. Beyond that, consider your font size. Keep it between 10- and 12-points. Select a standard font style such as Arial, Calibri, Helvetica, or Cambria. Times New Roman is a bit outdated these days.

Don’t move margins too close to the sides of your page. Keep plenty of white space. Consider a mix of bullet points and short paragraphs to help the reader differentiate between your duties and accomplishments.

Remember, a resume is just one part of your search. It’s important, but don’t rest all your hopes on it generating an interview. Leveraging your network can help you get to the top of the resume stack.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!