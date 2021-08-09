Wooden: Job Seeker Questions

Part 3 of 4

Time for another look at some questions I receive from my job-seeking Goodwill Professional Center clients.

How can I make myself look “younger” on my resume? In my view, ageism is real. It exists to varying degrees, just like other “isms.”

Where I think job hunters make a mistake is in blaming their age for their troubles. It becomes a self-fulling prophecy. Instead, realize that some biases will always exist. You control what you can – your time and attitude.

Back to the resume for a moment. Sure, you can leave off older, non-relevant jobs. You can remove dates of education. Remove words such as “Objective” at the top and phrases such as “References Available Upon Request” or “Salary is Negotiable.”

Remove your home phone. Ditch the AOL email address.

Those are cosmetic changes to help you pass the initial eye test. Ultimately, you’ll need to demonstrate value and show how your experience will be a plus for their organization.

Should I accept a “temp to hire” position through a staffing firm? There are differing schools of thought on this one. I’d lean a good 60/40 toward saying, “yes, take the assignment.”