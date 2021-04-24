Randy Wooden: The upcoming turnover tsunami

The job market, as with the stock market, the housing market and other parts of our economy, certainly has its ups and downs. The pendulum swings back and forth from buyers to sellers.
Folks, we’re in the early stages of what will be yet another major shift in our job market. It’s somewhat similar to the recovery from our 2008-11 recession. Behold, the upcoming turnover tsunami.
Based on my information from surveys and anecdotal chats with numerous employers and staffing/recruiting firms, the pendulum is definitely moving back to favor job hunters.
That said, here’s a challenge faced by staffing firms. They have plenty of job openings, but can’t find workers. That’s weird, if this is a job-seekers turnover tsunami. What’s the deal?
Between stimulus checks, tax refunds and unemployment benefits without the stipulation folks look for work, many folks are taking these next weeks off to enjoy springtime and some money in their bank accounts. Big mistake!
Looking back, COVID upended what had been a strong job-seeker market. Prior to March 2020, employers were largely desperate to find good workers. Once COVID hit, many employers furloughed or laid off employees. Jobs were few and far between. Unemployment claims went through the roof. Panic and uncertainty set in as we flipped the switch into pandemic mode.
Fast forward to today. Vaccines are available. Most states, including North Carolina, have loosened some restrictions on gatherings and businesses. We are somewhat getting closer to “normal.”
What’s with this “tsunami”?
Surveys have pointed to a solid 50%+ of workers indicating they’ll actively look for work in 2021. In addition, roughly 25% say they’ll simply quit their current job to look for something better when they see companies ramping up to hire.
Wow! That’s a massive amount of turnover. Turnover comes with a cost, both in terms of recruiting/hiring/training replacements and the knowledge/experience leaving a company when that employee quits.
What’s driving this tsunami? For many, it’s burnout. The lack of work/life balance. Other factors include the lack of a raise or promotion. Others cite the lack of connectivity to their company’s culture. Many others feel the stress of having to deal with children learning remotely and having to care for others impacted by COVID, age or other health challenges.
Frankly, if you still had your main job through COVID, you hunkered down and kept it, since other jobs weren’t plentiful. But now … the tide is turning … so ...
You’re a job seeker. What should you do? Do the obvious. Make sure your resume and LinkedIn profile are current. Really work your network, since you know this pendulum switch will result in a feeding frenzy. You’ll be buried in a big stack of applicants if you don’t have someone who’ll help advocate for you with your target employer. Practice your interviewing skills. Be ready when it’s your turn.
What should employers do? While you hope it’s not too late, be transparent about your company’s plans for raises and promotions. Recognize employees for their efforts. Perhaps survey employees as to what they want. Realize people will leave, so conduct exit interviews to understand the “why” behind employee departures.
There are many workplace topics to be determined, such as how many employees could work remotely, what the “in-person” office scenario will look like. Will COVID vaccinations and/or masks be required?
Beyond that, given today’s technology, companies can now openly consider workers outside their local area. Remote work doesn’t have to mean, like me, a local guy operating from his home, but now can easily extend to someone working remotely from three time zones, or more, away.
The employment landscape has changed by leaps and bounds over the past year or more. Whether you’re a worker or employer, are you equipped for the next “big” change?
If you’re in a job search, our services are free. Contact me and good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC’s Professional Center. Reach him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or at 336-464-0516. More information is available at www.careersbygoodwill.org/professional-center. Ask Randy about his weekly job search talk show and about his two, free weekly LinkedIn webinars.