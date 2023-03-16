During a job interview, verbal communication is important. But in order to get an interview, it’s your written communication that matters most.

Over the next two columns, I’ll share tips for how to make the most of your written word in emails, texts, social media engagement and business-centric platforms like LinkedIn.

Today, we’ll discuss emails, texts and social media engagement.

• Emails: Be brief and to the point. State the issue and what you want your recipient to do with that information.

Check your tone. Since the reader can’t see or hear you, your written words could be misinterpreted. Avoid ALL CAPS (this might be misinterpreted) and read it over to ensure your intended tone is, well, how you intended it.

Use complete sentences. People make judgments about you very quickly and for a variety of reasons. Recruiters may screen you out because of poor grammar or spelling, but these mistakes are totally avoidable.

Make sure your email’s subject line is relevant and somewhat compelling. Put yourself in the recipient’s shoes. Would you want to open a message with no subject or whose subject line was vague or ambiguous?

• Texts: Only text those who’ve given their cell number and encouraged you to use that mode of communication.

As with emails, text in complete sentences when dealing with job openings. Save the “text speak” for friends. Oh, and don’t let auto-correct be your enema. (See what happened there? Yikes!)

Personally, I want all client communication to be saved on our email server, so I discourage ongoing texting and messaging through a social platform such as LinkedIn. Many recruiters feel the same way, so check with them to understand how they’d like to be contacted.

Other recruiters will ask you how you’d like to engage. My advice? Be flexible, but ask first.

• Social media: Wow, this could take up several columns! Suffice it to say you’ll want to avoid controversial content. As with emails and texting, try to use complete sentences, correct grammar and spelling. Keep your comments relevant and appropriate.

Remember that employers will likely check your social media before hiring you. Are your posts and comments the kind of thing you’d want an employer to see? Another way to look at it is this: Would you want your mother or grandmother to see those same posts or comments?

When in doubt, leave it out.

I’ll tackle LinkedIn communication next time. If you’re not utilizing LinkedIn, you should be.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free.