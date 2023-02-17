Over the past several years, we’ve seen no shortage of buzzwords relating to trends in how we work.

Gig economy, side gig, side hustle, hybrid work, the great resignation, turnover tsunami, the great reshuffle, quiet quitting, quiet hiring, Zoom fatigue.

If you’re like me, it can be hard to keep up. So today I’ll dive into the latest term: “rage applying”.

It’s a new take on the old strategy of “spray and pray” for those totally dissatisfied with their current job and who can’t wait to leave: send out tons of resumes, apply to countless jobs…and hope you’ll get some traction. This latest term originated with workers in Generation Z (those born in the late 90s and after).

When you feel burned out or frustrated at work, it’s natural to start thinking about moving on to what’s next. This is akin to a jilted lover hopping on multiple dating sites to find people who will show them attention. We want to be wanted…to be needed. The responses feel good in the short term. But is this temporary validation good for us in the long term?

I can see why employees who are totally burned out would go the route of applying to any and every job just to get out of their current situation.

Let’s consider another path. Why not target your search instead? Spend some time thinking about exactly what in your current role is dissatisfying. Once you figure that out, you’ll have a better idea of where to start.

Perhaps your reason for burnout is your current boss or work climate. If you like your work and the industry, look to companies and positions that match your prior experience and where you’ll be the most marketable.

Or maybe it’s time for a total reset. Research companies outside of your industry, but where you feel you could add value. Network with people who can shed light on life in that new industry and the roles where your experience is transferable.

While changing jobs can be invigorating, if you don’t do your homework you could wind up in the proverbial “out of the frying pan into the fire” situation. Through my career with Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, I can recall too many times when clients had switched jobs only to find that the grass wasn’t greener after all. I think that many of us have been there.

Go in with your eyes open. Research your next employer. Ask questions. Listen to your gut, your intuition. There’s never a guarantee that your next move will be ideal, but you’ll improve your odds if you address the issues that are driving you from your current job.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!

##############################################

Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and Director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina’s Professional Center. Ask Randy about his weekly Wednesday job search talk show and about his free Thursday LinkedIn webinar. You may reach him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or at (336) 407-7306, or visit: www.goodwillnwnc.org/procenter/