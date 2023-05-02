Randy Wooden column to run on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Ageism in Today’s Workplace (part 1 of 2)

Ever felt like your age could be hurting you as you seek employment? You’re not alone. While employers likely don’t intend to discriminate based on age, the hiring process is often subjective and age bias can happen – consciously or not.

Today, in the first of my two-part series on ageism, I’ll share tips for landing the interview. Next time, I’ll tackle the interview itself.

Hiring is a subjective process. Deciding which candidates to interview is also subjective. Let’s unpack some of that.

Employers review resumes to identify those they’ll want to interview. Often, multiple candidates meet the requirements. Since they rarely have time to interview many people, employers make both objective and subjective decisions as they narrow down the candidate pool.

Your age – or, put another way, your many years of experience - can be one of those subjective factors that affect whether you get the interview.

Consider these simple steps to reduce the likelihood of age bias on your resume. Remember, a resume isn’t your life history. It’s a marketing document displaying content relevant to the job for which you’re applying. Here are some tips.

Remove: Get rid of outdated terms like “Objective,” “References Available Upon Request,” and “Salary is Negotiable.” Drop your college or high school graduation date. Don’t list a home phone number. Instead, just list your cell number. Oh, and don’t label it as a “cell” number. Simply display the number.

Consider omitting your street address, primarily for privacy reasons. Simply including your city and state is becoming more the standard.

Change: Use Gmail or another more contemporary provider instead of an email address from AOL, Yahoo, Hotmail, or another older provider. Keep those old addresses for your family and friends, but create a new one for your job search. Keep the address professional and avoid anything that might date you, such as your birth year or your graduation year.

Switch your resume font from Times New Roman to a more contemporary, sans-serif font such as Arial, Calibri, or Helvetica.

If you’re like me, you grew up typing two spaces after a period. This is no longer necessary with modern word processing programs. Try using just one space after that period. While I’ve tried, this is one habit I doubt I’ll ever break… but it can date you.

How far back to go: Here’s the biggie. At what point does showing all your experience hurt you? It depends on several factors, but keep in mind your goal is to show relevant information to generate interest in further discussion.

For many jobs, showing your last 10 years or so should be sufficient. For more senior roles, display additional experience.

One more area… social media. Get on it. Especially LinkedIn. Failure to participate doesn’t mean you’re somehow unqualified. But your lack of engagement signals that either you don’t perceive its value, or you simply don’t care. Neither is a good look.

Social media is a huge sourcing and vetting tool for recruiters. If they can’t find you, what does that say about your savvy with the tools we use today to help network and find jobs? I teach a free, weekly LinkedIn workshop if you need help.

Next time, I’ll tackle common concerns older workers face during the interview process and how to address them. There’s never a guarantee you’ll overcome an age bias, but you can do what’s within your control.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!

##############################################

Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and Director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina’s Professional Center. You may reach him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or at (336) 407-7306, or visit: www.goodwillnwnc.org/procenter/