As a candidate for a job, have you ever been asked to discuss your biggest accomplishment?

Or perhaps the employer has asked a behavioral question along those same lines. “Tell me about a time when you… ”.

In either case, it’s wise to practice your answers. It might be helpful to create a structured response, so let’s explore what that could look like.

Perhaps you’ve heard of the STAR method for answering job interview questions: Situation (S), Task (T), Actions (A), and Result (R).

Situation. Provide a short overview of the issue or challenge faced. It could be a personal challenge or one that your organization experienced.

Task. Briefly describe your responsibilities in addressing the challenge. Simply having responsibilities doesn’t distinguish you from others. The next step is where you’ll stand out.

Actions. Here’s where you’ll go into detail regarding the specific actions you took, even if you were part of a team trying to solve a challenge.

Result. Take the opportunity to brag about yourself. After all, your actions led to a solution and helped your organization address a challenge. Ideally, quantify your answer with percentages, dollar amounts, or the number of units.

Here’s an example. Let’s say you’re in sales and were assigned to take over a territory with steadily declining sales volume.

Situation. Assigned a territory with declining sales volume.

Task. Responsible for increasing sales in that territory.

Actions. Personally called on each current and previous customer to understand what they liked or didn’t like about our company, whether it was our product, service, pricing, the previous salesperson, etc. Identified common themes to make changes (list a few of them). Developed a robust sales funnel of former customers and those who had never purchased our products.

Result. Increased sales volume by 20% in the first year and maintained annual double-digit sales growth for the past five years.

Interviewing can be daunting, especially when you’re nervous or unsure of how to present your answer. The STAR method has been around for many years. It works. Practice it, then try it during your next interview. Let me know your results!