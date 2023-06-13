Today I wrap up my two-part series on the flip side of ageism – biases young workers often face during their job search. Let’s focus on a few stereotypes that entry-level or young workers face in interviews and tips for addressing them.

Lack of communication skills. Today’s youth – sometimes referred to as digital natives – grew up with the internet. Whether it’s social media, texting, gaming, or other online communication, they’re extremely comfortable interacting virtually.

An employer wants to know that you’re able to speak, write and otherwise communicate in a professional manner. This means being able to articulate your thoughts face-to-face. It also means being able to write professionally – using complete sentences and avoiding “text speak.”

Be prepared to demonstrate your skills in those areas. Cite examples from your coursework, internships, volunteerism, or prior employment.

Lack of work ethic. This generational bias has been around for decades. Older generations can see young people as soft, having had it too easy. And while I’m sure that’s true in some cases, I know just as many young people who are highly intelligent, hard-working, and eager to take on new challenges.

It's unlikely that an employer will directly challenge you on this topic. They’ll typically ask you about your strengths, school activities, and prior employment.

Let them know that while you’ve had limited professional experience, you’re a quick and eager learner. Point out how your accomplishments demonstrate this quality.

Younger workers are too casual. Depending on the specific job role, this can be a real concern. As with any candidate, (regardless of age), if it’s a customer-facing role, the employer tries to picture you representing their organization. This includes your appearance, including your clothing, personal appearance, or your attitude.

Dress the part. The old adage is to dress not just for the job you want, but for the job one level above it. Don’t allow your appearance to be a distraction, whether it’s dressing too informally or with your personal grooming. Body art, piercings, etc., are your personal expressions. I’d cover them during the interview and ask about the company’s policies regarding those areas. Remember, your “personal uniform” may well differ from your “work uniform.”

Young workers won’t stay long. That’s a sign of our times and a reality all employers face. Assure them that you’re there to learn, grow, contribute, and add value to the organization. As opportunities present themselves, you’d hope to be considered for them based on what you’ve shown you can do.

Entry-level and young workers face a unique set of challenges. Hopefully, I’ve given you some tools to address them and move forward with your career.