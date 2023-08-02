Many of my job-seeking clients at the Goodwill Professional Center clients are involved in activities outside of work. They often ask my opinion on which (if any) of those activities they should include on their resume. Let’s explore this in more detail.

At its core, a resume should speak to your knowledge, skills, duties, and accomplishments relevant to the position for which you’re applying.

Just as we’ve seen job seekers and consumers increasingly pay attention to a company’s stance on social issues and their involvement in the community, I’ve noticed employers displaying heightened interest in a candidate’s engagement in local organizations.

If you’re applying for work with a non-profit, it’s virtually impossible to overload your resume with too much community involvement. After all, serving others is the non-profit’s mission, so they’ll want to know that you’re engaged.

For-profit corporations also want to hire well-rounded candidates. Let’s explore some guidelines for what you may want to include – or exclude - on your resume.

Let’s start with what to leave out or minimize. We’ve all heard of the pitfalls of discussing politics or religion. Unless you’re applying for a role associated with one of those two fields, leave it off. Be mindful that your resume may be read by someone with different views. Their bias may get you screened out.

If you volunteer for a faith-based organization, consider including the role you hold there, leaving out the church’s name. Example: If you’re a finance person and serve as your church’s treasurer or head up its finance committee, then that volunteer activity is directly related to your professional duties, and you should include it on your resume.

Regarding politics, sharing that you worked to help elect candidate “X” could have the same effect as referencing your church. Perhaps mention your role without divulging the candidate’s name. If you hold a local political office, you could list that, especially if it’s a non-partisan office.

Volunteer roles that you’d want to highlight on your resume can range from professional engagement to work with civic organizations. For example, have you served on boards or committees? Have you volunteered with non-profits, even if you weren’t in a leadership role? Have you coached or managed youth teams?

I often see hobbies and interests listed on resumes. This is a gray area for me. Unless your interest or hobby somehow ties into your work, I don’t see it adding much value.

Personal Note: After nearly 15 years of appearing here every couple of weeks, today represents my final column for the foreseeable future. I’ll remain with Goodwill and am happy to assist with your job search, but I’ve thrown my hat into the ring for political office, and that means taking a break from here for a while.

I’ve truly enjoyed the amazing feedback and relationships this column has brought me over the years. For that, I’m grateful to the Winston-Salem Journal for providing such a forum, and to you for reading. I’ll miss you.