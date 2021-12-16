WR Que'sean Brown

5-10, 160, junior, East Forsyth

One of the breakout players of the fall season, Brown seemed to get better each week. … Caught 45 passes for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Rushed for 229 yards and four touchdowns. … Also a threat to score every time he touched the ball on kick returns, with 669 yards and three touchdowns. … Named offensive player of the year in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference. … Has scholarship offers from Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duke and East Carolina, among others.