WSSU calls news conference to announce football coach on Friday

Winston-Salem State is expected to announce its head football coach at 3 p.m. Friday at a news conference, provided the board of trustees OKs the move in a closed session.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach since May 2019, has coached the Rams for two seasons.
Massey guided the program through the pandemic in 2020, when there was no season. Instead, he kept the team together, and it accumulated a 3.0 grade-point average.
It's not clear who the leading candidate to get the job is.
The Rams have a long way to go to be contenders in the CIAA again, but by keeping Massey they could give him and his young staff, including graduates and former star players Marvin Bohannon and Kam Smith, another chance.
Athletics director Etienne Thomas praised Massey at the end of the season and said she would give him ample opportunity to interview for the job.
Nearly 40 coaches applied, and four finalists emerged.
After Massey replaced Kienus Boulware, who was fired in May 2019, the Rams went 3-6.
Massey could not be reached for comment.
“To be able to be in a position to lead young men and affect their lives and change their lives for the positive is great,” Massey said after the season was over, “but from a business standpoint, we've got to win games and we didn't do that. And you know, there are a lot of indirect variables as to why things are different.”
Winston-Salem State funds 22 scholarships, short of the 36 allowed in NCAA Division II.
When the season ended, Thomas said: “I am looking forward to sitting down with him and hearing what his vision is for WSSU football. I’ve loved working with Coach Massey and I encouraged him to apply.”
Massey, 55, made $62,000 a year as interim head coach. Boulware made $130,000 when he was relieved of his duties.
In his three stops as a head coach at Livingstone, Shaw and WSSU, Massey's teams compiled a 23-56 record.
Greensboro's Justin Fleming, a sophomore academically who just finished his first season, is a defensive back on a unit that was very good except for a 73-7 loss at Chowan.
“Yes, I believe he should be back,” Fleming said late in the season. “He cares, and he’s like a lot of coaches even though he might talk to us hard or whatever you know he’s just trying to make you better.”
336-727-4081