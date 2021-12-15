WSSU calls news conference to announce football coach on Friday

Winston-Salem State is expected to announce its head football coach at 3 p.m. Friday at a news conference, provided the board of trustees OKs the move in a closed session.

Robert Massey, the interim head coach since May 2019, has coached the Rams for two seasons.

Massey guided the program through the pandemic in 2020, when there was no season. Instead, he kept the team together, and it accumulated a 3.0 grade-point average.

It's not clear who the leading candidate to get the job is.

The Rams have a long way to go to be contenders in the CIAA again, but by keeping Massey they could give him and his young staff, including graduates and former star players Marvin Bohannon and Kam Smith, another chance.

Athletics director Etienne Thomas praised Massey at the end of the season and said she would give him ample opportunity to interview for the job.

Nearly 40 coaches applied, and four finalists emerged.

After Massey replaced Kienus Boulware, who was fired in May 2019, the Rams went 3-6.

Massey could not be reached for comment.