WSSU donation - Fri Dec 11 2020
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Carolinians have a rare chance to see the aurora borealis shimmer in the northern sky overnight tonight (Wednesday, Dec. 9) and Thursday.
The curfew "takes into account that the longer into the evening you go, the more people get more uninhibited, thus more of an opportunity to spread the virus," said Gov. Roy Cooper.
A white Forsyth County man is accused of assaulting two members of a family outside a dental office in Lewisville because the family had a Bla…
Turning one restaurant into two in downtown Winston-Salem is owner's strategy for 'figuring out the new reality'
- Updated
One local restaurant owner's strategy for coping with COVID-19 is to turn one restaurant into two.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a curfew for North Carolinians and businesses, effective Friday.
As the expiration of two federal and one state extended unemployment insurance benefit programs looms Dec. 26, the amount paid to North Caroli…
Members of a Forsyth County family detail what happened in an attack they say was triggered by their Black Lives Matter sign.
Developers of 227-unit apartment building near Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem seek brownfields designation
The developer of a planned 277-unit apartment complex near Truist Stadium has submitted a brownfields request to the N.C. Department of Enviro…
A Winston-Salem man faces statutory rape charges and other charges after he was alleged to have had sex with a girl who was 15 years old or yo…
N.C. sets new daily COVID-19 highs for cases, hospitalizations; Forsyth reports 281 new cases, two additional deaths
The current wave of COVID-19 has produced another daily pandemic high for cases and hospitalizations in North Carolina.