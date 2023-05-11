The graduation ceremony for Winston-Salem State University is expected to bring increased traffic on Friday to the area around Joel Coliseum, city officials said.

The graduation event starts at 9:45 a.m. City officials said higher traffic volumes are likely on U.S. 52 north and south, Interstate 40 east and west, and on Salem Parkway, University Parkway and Akron Drive. Other roads near those roads are also likely to see higher volumes.

Officials said coliseum staff, city transportation officials and Winston-Salem police will be managing traffic at the major intersections near the coliseum.

City officials also said that people attending the graduation should arrive early, and consider carpooling.