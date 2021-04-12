WUSED - Al Fletcher - TUESDAY

No accommodation

Georgia officials justify their new voter restrictions by saying that the public didn't trust the outcome of the 2020 election. They're very careful, though, not to say that the distrust was justified -- because they know it's not. They know that the election was conducted fairly, as Republican election officials have affirmed.

The real problem is two-fold. One is that Georgian Republicans, along with many across the country, trusted the con man Donald Trump rather than reliable sources. That’s why they insist that there was cheating even though no evidence of cheating exists.

The other is that they didn't like the outcome.

These problems are not the state’s problems or the nation’s problems – they’re the Republican Party’s problems. No accommodation should be made for people who insist on believing falsehoods.

Al Fletcher

Winston-Salem