WUSED - Alexander Fender - TUESDAY

As someone who works in health care, I am required to wear a mask at all times per my hospital’s policy. If and when the community rate of COVID becomes very low and vaccine rates increase in all age groups, I still plan to wear a mask as part of my practice.

I work primarily in pediatrics and in prior years I would get several upper respiratory infections each year, but since the COVID pandemic began, I have been free from any illness. I agree with the article that relaxing mask guidance may encourage vaccination, but I fear that those who wish to get the vaccine will receive it and those who are against the vaccine will likely not wear a mask regardless of the guidelines. For this reason, I will continue to wear my mask and encourage my family and friends to do the same to protect themselves and those around them.