Why in the world did you put “Elliot Page shares joyful 'first swim trunks' photo after 'life changing' surgery” on the Journal website on May 25? I read the Journal for news, not prurient celebrity trash.

I have no problem with LGBT people. But there’s no reason to shove something this explicit and immodest down our throats when we’re just trying to catch up with the important events of the day. Leave this for People Magazine or some other celebrity trash.