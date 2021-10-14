WUSED - Andy Slade - FRIDAY

There's hope

I'd like to make a few minor observations, perhaps related, perhaps not.

One is that it's been a while since I've heard a conservative complain that "illegal immigrants are stealing our jobs." Is that because there are so many jobs available? Is this a good thing or a bad thing?

I also haven’t heard them say, “All lives matter,” which, sure, would be difficult to do while promoting COVID responses that have cost lives. Still, that’s probably a good thing.

Also, while defending his bigotry, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said that his comments in church should be separated from his comments and responsibilities in office (“Robinson declines again to apologize,” Oct. 13). It’s refreshing to see a conservative acknowledge and promote the separation of church and state, which in the past so many of them have denied.

In all these cases, I'm glad to see conservative dogma evolving. Maybe there's hope for them yet.

Andy Slade

Winston-Salem