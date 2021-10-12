WUSED - Angela Bennett - WEDNESDAY

Afraid
You need to write about the cowardly former Trump aides, including North Carolina's own Mark Meadows, former President Trump’s former chief of staff, who are trying to avoid accountability for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection by refusing to comply with the subpoenas issued by the U.S. House select committee.
What are they afraid of? A bunch of Democrats?
They're doing so at the urging of the former president.
How is this not obstruction of justice?
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sat before an unfriendly Republican committee answering questions for 11 hours. She has more guts than Trump or his aides.
I don’t think they would be avoiding testifying if they weren’t guilty of something.
Angela Bennett
Winston-Salem