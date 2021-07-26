WUSED - Angela Levine - TUESDAY

We have the tools

Can you imagine sending a child outside to play in the middle of winter without a coat, hat or gloves? They would be unprotected from the cold and risk their health. That’s what it will be like if we send our unvaccinated kids to school without masks.

Masks work in preventing the spread of COVID. The Duke Collaborative Study, which included our school district, showed how effective N.C. schools were at preventing the transmission of COVID last year. The study's authors stated that “With masking, the schools clearly can safely deliver face-to-face education for children and adults.” They went on to say that remote education is not necessary; we have the tools to safely and successfully have in-person instruction.

This is great news! So why are some parents fighting it…and asking our local school board to ignore the science? Why do they want our most vulnerable population to be without the protection of masks when the current delta variant is highly transmissible and almost exclusively impacting the unvaccinated? Why are they willing to risk our children’s health — and the health of family members at home, teachers and others in contact with them?