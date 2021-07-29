WUSED - Anna Henry - FRIDAY

Republicans, speak out
On Tuesday night, two Fox hosts, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, made fun of Capitol Police officers who had been beaten during the Jan. 6 insurrection. They made fun of them.
I've yet to hear any Republicans speak out against their rhetoric. Does that mean they agree?
During the Trump years, I kept hearing "the cruelty is the point" and "there is no bottom." It seems to be true.
I also heard “back the blue.” That only seems to be true when they’re oppressing Black protesters.
Was Hillary Clinton right about the deplorables?
Please, someone show us that it's not so.
Anna Henry
Winston-Salem