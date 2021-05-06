 Skip to main content
WUSED - Anne Griffis Wilson - FRIDAY
No more racism

Yippee! Racism in America is over because two powerful politicians have said so! S.C. Sen. Tim Scott and N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson have declared there is no systemic racism in the United States. In a May 3 column, “President Biden vs. Sen. Tim Scott,” Cal Thomas informed us that Scott declared that America is not a racist country. Since Robinson is from North Carolina, we all are aware that he thinks our nation is not racist. At last we have achieved complete racial equality.

We can relax. My church can now disband our Anti-racism Team. The Black Lives Matter crusade can now cancel all future marches and I can remove the BLM sign from my window. We can celebrate that white nationalism is obviously not on the rise, and that we have nothing to fear about a white supremacy movement. Voter suppression is now passé. Hallelujah!

There is a mystery about these recent pronouncements, though. I don’t believe the news has reached the NAACP, as I have received a reminder of the need to renew my membership.

Both Scott and Rep. Jim Clyburn are from S.C. Surely the two talk on occasion. Has anyone told Stacy Abrams, the Democratic activist from Georgia, about this new day? Why did President Biden fail to inform us when he addressed Congress and the nation recently?

Does the word “disinformation” come to mind?

Anne Griffis Wilson

Winston-Salem

