WUSED - Anthony Colburn - WEDNESDAY

The real gauge

The July 11 letter to The Readers’ Forum, “Optimism” is proof that the Journal is not biased when accepting opinions.

What it also proves is that there will always be people who let others think for them and consider their opinions as fact. The letter writer’s pessimistic rattling off of a list of our countries' problems could be inserted in any year you would like and be considered by some as accurate.

The real gauge of an optimist is to always be working toward better conditions which have (in my opinion) been woefully absent the last four years.

Anthony Colburn

Tobaccoville

