WUSED - April Reaves - WEDNESDAY

We have natural disasters, exacerbated by climate change, on the west coast, the east coast and in the Gulf of Mexico. We have a deadly disease ravaging our communities, including among our children, and a bunch of crazy people fighting to make it worse. We have a southern state trying to steal women’s constitutional rights and create a class of government-sponsored spies and snitches while the highest court of the land looks the other way. We have a chaotic and depressing but long overdue withdrawal from military engagement halfway around the world. Could things be any worse?