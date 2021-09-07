WUSED - April Reaves - WEDNESDAY

Things could be worse
We have natural disasters, exacerbated by climate change, on the west coast, the east coast and in the Gulf of Mexico. We have a deadly disease ravaging our communities, including among our children, and a bunch of crazy people fighting to make it worse. We have a southern state trying to steal women’s constitutional rights and create a class of government-sponsored spies and snitches while the highest court of the land looks the other way. We have a chaotic and depressing but long overdue withdrawal from military engagement halfway around the world. Could things be any worse?
Well, Donald Trump could still be president. We can be thankful that more Americans aren’t dying because of his incompetence and cruelty. That’s something.
I don’t mean that in any ironic or humorous sense. Think about how Mr. “I’m Smarter Than Anyone Ever” would be handling these problems. Things would be much, much worse right now if he were still president. Thank God for President Biden and the millions who voted him into office.
People are also reading…
April Reaves
Winston-Salem