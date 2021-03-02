WUSED - Art Gibel - THURSDAY

The more you learn ...

I agree with Don Flow’s recent guest column, “The case for N.C. education investments” (Feb. 14). He was expressing what many employers in our state also feel. As he stated, “we have a jobs issue and education is the key to changing this.”

It is well-documented that education is the most important determinant of wage growth. Essentially, the more you learn, the more you earn.

While college may not be the right choice for everyone, it is for most -- and for good reason. In 1973, 28% of jobs required post-secondary education. Today, it’s 65%. Those with only a high school diploma are falling further behind in an economy that values education.

On the ladder of achievement, the single biggest jump in income corresponds to earning a high school diploma. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, those with high school diplomas earn 26% more than those who don’t. Since 10% of our students still do not complete high school, this becomes a probable financial disaster for them and contributes to the recruiting “problem” for employers.