WUSED - Bebe Kern - WEDNESDAY

Your nice Dec. 14 article “Memories of Charley Pride at the Crosby come back” left out something important that I'm sure Charley Pride and thousands of local families would agree with: the greatest legacy of that tournament is the Crosby Scholars. The program has provided academic and personal development training to more than 9,000 students, helping them prepare for college and pursue their hopes for the future. They're a fascinating part of local history (https://www.crosbyscholars.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/CROSBY-SCHOLARS-HISTORY-Oct.-2018.pdf) and, as Kathryn Crosby herself said, “The Crosby Scholars Program has helped continue the tradition of giving that Bing established with his golf tournament way back in 1937. It is a part of his legacy and a part of the legacy of all who have made it possible."