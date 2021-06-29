WUSED - Ben L. Neal - WEDNESDAY

It's good governing

North Carolina’s public-sector retirees have lost roughly 20% of the value of their pensions to inflation since 2008. Our former first responders, highway patrol officers, public safety officers, health services providers and educators should not be forgotten. I hope as the current state budget leaves the Senate and moves to the House, Senate leadership will reconsider the needs of the state’s retired public servants and provide a much-needed COLA.

The state has never been in a better financial position to provide a recurring adjustment. A massive $6 billion surplus as well as federal American Rescue Plan money allows the state to help both active and retired employees alike. Providing inflation-abating relief for retirees is also not a gift, but rather good governing.

Many pensioners worked in dangerous conditions believing in the promise that they would be taken care of in retirement: prisons, highways, law enforcement and social work. Turning their back on them is turning their back on those who kept our streets safe and the state operating in times of good and disaster.