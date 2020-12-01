WUSED - Ben McDonald - THURSDAY

A new Eagle Scout
Congratulations to Eagle Scout Anna McPherson (“Joining the ranks,” Nov. 29)! What a great day for her and her family. Her hard work and dedication to become an Eagle Scout will pay her dividends for years to come.
I welcome Anna McPherson to the brotherhood and sisterhood of Eagle Scouts. She will be a role model for many young scouts as they start their journey to become an Eagle. Well done, Anna!
Ben McDonald
Tobaccoville
McDonald has been an Eagle Scout since 1974.
