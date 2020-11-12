WUSED - Beneja Foust - FRIDAY

Safe winter sports

In early October, it was announced that the CIAA conference would not play winter sports for the 2020-2021 season. This decision affects many schools like Winston-Salem State University.

As a WSSU student, I was proud to see that the MEAC conference announced its upcoming football schedule moved to the spring semester. However, the MEAC conference announced their season beginning next semester, so we may still have a chance to play if the CIAA decides to re-open winter sports during the spring.

I think playing winter sports in the spring is a great idea and will be profitable for all schools that play within the conference, allowing athletes the chance to play their eligible seasons for their designated year.

I found that some students are devastated because they do not have the opportunity to play as desired. The season can continue if attendees adhere to proper safety precautions.