Trump testimony

Why isn't former President Trump going to testify in his trial? Doesn't he want to make his case? He could testify under oath and straighten —

Oh. "Testify under oath." That's why. He couldn't possibly testify without perjuring himself.

Does anyone still believe this con man? I mean, I know that nobody wants to admit they're wrong. But deep in their hearts, does anyone still believe anything he says?

Bethany Pare

Winston-Salem