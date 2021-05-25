 Skip to main content
WUSED - Bethany Pare - WEDNESDAY

Unfortunate oversight

I appreciate the May 23 editorial “We’re proud of you,” and I’m certainly proud of all of our graduates. But when you noted Winston-Salem’s prominent institutions of higher education, you left one off the list: the UNC School of the Arts.

I realize there was a front-page story about UNCSA’s graduation on the same day (“‘Lift us all’”), but you still should have mentioned it. UNCSA is America’s first state-supported arts school and it provides our city with a lot of great performers and performances. I’m certainly proud of it.

I’m sure you didn’t mean to snub the school. I can only imagine this was a weird glitch, an unfortunate oversight of some sort. But please don’t do it again.

Bethany Pare

Winston-Salem

